PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – A 12-year-old Paulding, Ohio boy died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

The Journal Gazette reports that according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cynthia K. Switzer, 45, of Paulding, “failed to keep an assured clear distance ahead” and struck the bicycle from behind with a 2017 Chrysler Town and Country near County Road 103 and County Road 142.

The boy was thrown from the bicycle and later pronounced dead at the scene.