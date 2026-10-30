Governor Mike Braun Supports Both Proposed Constitutional Amendments on Indiana Ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun is urging Indiana voters to support two proposed constitutional amendments on the November 3 ballot, including a measure that would give judges more authority to deny bail to certain defendants.

Braun discussed the proposals Friday morning with Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, offering a different perspective from Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, who earlier urged Hoosiers to vote against both questions.

The two proposals address judicial authority over bail and residency requirements for city and town court judges.

Braun backs expanded authority to deny bail

Public Question One would give judges more flexibility to deny bail to defendants considered a serious threat to public safety.

Braun said the proposal involves balancing civil liberties with public safety, and he believes public safety should take priority.

“I’m going to always err on the side of public safety,” Braun said.

He pointed to concerns about crime and prosecution in Indianapolis, arguing that police officers are doing their jobs but cases can fall short when they reach the prosecutor’s office.

Braun said communities need additional tools to address repeat offenders and believes the proposed amendment would send a message to prosecutors to do their jobs.

Beckwith, who also appeared on the program Friday, opposed the amendment. He said expanding judicial authority could undermine the presumption of innocence and due process protections.

Braun acknowledged the importance of civil liberties but said he voted in favor of Public Question One because he believes areas such as Marion County need more tools to address public safety concerns.

Braun and Beckwith agree on second ballot question

Public Question Two would change residency requirements for city and town court judges, allowing them to live elsewhere in their county or in a qualifying neighboring county.

The proposal is intended to expand the pool of potential judicial candidates, particularly in smaller communities.

Braun said he opposes the measure.

“That’s clearly no,” Braun said.

That position puts him in agreement with Beckwith, who argued that voters should be able to choose the judges they want without additional government-imposed residency requirements.

Governor touts Indiana’s economic growth

During the interview, Braun also encouraged Hoosiers to vote Tuesday and highlighted what he described as positive economic developments across Indiana.

Braun said the state has created more than 5,300 new jobs, with average wages of nearly $42 an hour for incentivized positions. He said those wages are approximately 14% above the national average.

The governor also said the state has reduced the cost of incentivizing new jobs, bringing the expense down to about one-third of what it was previously.

Braun credited his administration’s approach to leaner government with helping generate additional state revenue and allowing Indiana to provide a gas tax reprieve.

He said he expects to consider extending that relief again soon.

Braun also said Indiana is attracting businesses and families at a faster rate than neighboring states, including Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan.

Braun weighs in on Secretary of State race

Blakeslee also asked Braun about the importance of the Indiana Secretary of State race, noting that the outcome could affect election administration, ballot order and political party status.

Braun pointed to Indiana’s financial condition under previous Democratic administrations, saying the state had only six cents in its bank account in 2004.

He argued that voters should consider the broader political implications of the race and warned against giving Democrats an opportunity to regain a foothold in state government.

Braun confirmed he has already voted.

Indiana voters will decide the two proposed constitutional amendments and several other races on Tuesday, November 3.