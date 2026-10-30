Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith Opposes Both Proposed Constitutional Amendments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith is urging voters to reject both proposed constitutional amendments appearing on the November 3 ballot, arguing the measures could weaken constitutional protections and limit voters’ choices.

Beckwith discussed the two ballot questions Friday morning with Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News.

The amendments address judicial authority to deny bail and residency requirements for city and town court judges. Governor Mike Braun has expressed support for at least the first proposal, creating a difference of opinion between the two members of Indiana’s Republican leadership.

Beckwith raises concerns about expanding judges’ authority to deny bail

Public Question One would give judges more authority to deny bail to defendants considered a serious threat to public safety.

Beckwith said he understands the concerns behind the proposal, particularly in communities where repeat offenders are released back onto the streets. However, he argued that expanding the authority could threaten the constitutional right to the presumption of innocence.

He said Indiana’s current constitutional protections limit when judges can deny bail, and he believes those protections are important to preserving due process.

Beckwith also criticized what he described as abuses of authority by some members of the state’s judiciary.

“I am not a fan of the judicial branch at large, especially in Indiana,” Beckwith said.

He acknowledged that law enforcement groups, including the Fraternal Order of Police, support the proposal because of concerns about repeat offenders.

Beckwith said he shares those concerns but believes the state should focus on having better judges and prosecutors rather than changing constitutional protections.

When asked whether he would support Public Question One if he had greater confidence in Indiana’s judges, Beckwith answered, “A hundred percent.”

He also suggested changing Indiana’s process for selecting state Supreme Court justices. Under the current system, a commission provides the governor with three nominees, and the governor must select from that list.

Beckwith said he would prefer a system in which the governor could nominate a candidate directly, subject to Senate confirmation.

Beckwith opposes residency requirement for local judges

Public Question Two would require city and town court judges to live in the county where they serve.

Beckwith said he opposes the measure because he believes voters should have the freedom to choose the judges they want, regardless of where those candidates live.

He argued that judges should be selected based on their character, integrity and judgment rather than government-imposed residency requirements.

“Let the people vote in who they want to vote in,” Beckwith said.

He also noted that a law degree is not necessarily required to serve as a judge, arguing that voters should focus on finding people they trust to make decisions for their communities.

Beckwith says he has not discussed ballot questions with Braun

Blakeslee asked Beckwith whether he had discussed his opposition to the amendments with Governor Mike Braun, who appears to have a different position on Public Question One.

Beckwith said the two had not discussed the ballot questions and that he did not know where the governor stood until Blakeslee brought it up during the interview.

He emphasized that he does not view the disagreement as a major political divide, saying he hopes voters will listen to both perspectives and make their own decisions.

Lieutenant governor also weighs in on school referendums

Beckwith also addressed school referendum questions appearing on ballots around Indiana.

He said he generally opposes additional school funding measures that would increase taxes on homeowners.

Beckwith argued that education already receives a significant share of Indiana’s state budget and questioned the need for additional local tax increases.

Beckwith urges voters to understand constitutional changes

With Election Day approaching, Beckwith encouraged voters to understand why the state constitution was originally written and carefully consider the consequences of changing it.

He said constitutional amendments should not be taken lightly because reversing those changes can be difficult.

“When you’re amending the Constitution, you need to go back and you need to first understand what the Constitution says and why it says it and why it was written in the first place,” Beckwith said.

He pointed to a previous amendment that eliminated voters’ ability to directly elect Indiana’s superintendent of public education, saying he believes that change shifted power away from voters and toward state officials.

Indiana voters will decide the two proposed constitutional amendments on Tuesday, November 3.