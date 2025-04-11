Child Porn And Drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — When Vanderburgh County deputies went to serve a search warrant and seize electronic devices to see if Tyler Vest of Evansville, had child pornography, they found he had a plentitude of drugs in his house.

Vest had been under investigation since January when a tip came in that he had uploaded child pornography to the Kik app.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to serve the child porn warrant Tuesday and discovered meth, cocaine, LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

They also took a computer hard drive, cell phone and other electronic devices.

After discovering the drugs they went back and got another search warrant for narcotics.

They say Vest admitted the drugs were his and admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography.

He was initially released after posting bond on the drug charges and was arrested again Thursday after investigators convinced a judge they would likely find child pornography on Vest’s devices.