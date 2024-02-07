New Cancer Resource Center to Open in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Former Penny Pitch recipient, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is expanding its support network with the opening of Cancer Services West, a resource center serving families dealing with cancer in Kosciusko, Noble, Whitley, and Wabash counties.

Scheduled to open on February 12, 2024, Cancer Services West will provide vital resources including personal advocacy, financial aid, mental health counseling, medical equipment, and wigs.

Located on North Pointe Drive in Warsaw, the center will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Residents in need of assistance can reach Cancer Services West by phone at (260) 484-9560 or through their online form.

Cancer Services has a long history of supporting families across Northeast Indiana and last year alone aided 313 families in Kosciusko and neighboring counties. The expansion to Warsaw aims to reduce travel burdens for those seeking support.

The establishment of Cancer Services West was made possible through donations and support from local foundations such as the K21 Health Foundation and Kosciusko County Community Foundation.

A housewarming party is planned for February 21 from 3-6 p.m. at Cancer Services West, welcoming the community to meet the team, learn about available resources, and enjoy refreshments.

For those willing to contribute, Cancer Services welcomes donations of equipment and supplies including canes, walkers, wheelchairs, and nutritional drinks. Monetary donations can be made online or sent to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

The opening of Cancer Services West reflects the organization’s commitment to providing accessible support and resources for individuals and families facing cancer in the Warsaw area.