July 15, 2025
Indiana News

Indiana ID Law Changes

by David Scheie0

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — A new Indiana law that took effect July 1 changes who’s allowed to check your ID at bars.

House Enrolled Act 1275 expands the definition of “alcohol servers” to include bouncers who verify IDs at the door.

That means bouncers will now need to get the same employee permits required of bartenders, servers, and managers working in establishments that sell alcohol.

“These are often called bartender permits, but they’re technically employee permits,” Officials say.

They’re required for anyone working in alcohol service, including restaurants and liquor stores.”

