MARION, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Police say an inmate who escaped form the Grant County Jail has been found.

Charles Gerstorff escaped into an area where a jail work detail was working near the 4H Fairgrounds outside of Marion.

The sheriff’s office says the supervising deputy was distracted and performing another task when Gerstoff decided to make a break for it.

He was eventually tracked down and caught in Indianapolis at the Motel 6 off Shadeland Avenue between East 34th and 38th streets.