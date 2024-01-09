Winter Weather Travel Advisory lifted for Allen, continues for DeKalb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Homeland Secruity has lifted a travel advisory in Allen County, but the advisory continues in DeKalb County.

The snowfall this morning has made road conditions hazardous for travel. Most roads are snow-covered and slick.

DHS is asking motorists to use caution, slow down and give themselves extra time for travel.

The winter weather travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory. Meaning that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.