Grant County Sheriff’s Office Acquires Versatile MRAP Vehicle

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has recently acquired a versatile Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, significantly boosting its emergency response capabilities.

This addition, obtained through the Law Enforcement Support Office program, allows law enforcement agencies across the United States to access critical equipment without financial burden, except for a transfer fee.

The MRAP was valued at $689,000.00 when the US Government purchased it. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received the vehicle last Fall and sent it to a company that specializes in modifications for law enforcement. These enhancements include custom paint, decals, lighting systems, a siren, a 360-degree camera setup, a master water stream for firefighting operations, and a breaching device.

Sheriff Garcia talked about the vehicle’s capability in navigating challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, citing scenarios such as flooding, tornado aftermaths, and heavy snowfall. “We have areas prone to flooding and unpredictable snowfall amounts,” Sheriff Garcia remarked. “In emergency situations where swift access is paramount, such as delivering life-saving medication or oxygen, this vehicle can be indispensable.”

Beyond its use in rescue operations, the MRAP serves as a tactical asset in addressing violent situations while prioritizing the safety of both deputies and civilians. Sheriff Garcia talked about its defensive nature, likening it to “a big bulletproof vest,” stressing its role in protecting personnel and making negotiations easier during violent situations.

Sheriff Garcia assured the community that the MRAP is strictly a defensive tool intended for rescue and tactical emergencies. “We hope to never have to utilize it in such circumstances,” Sheriff Garcia expressed, “but preparedness is integral to our mission of safeguarding the community.”