FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Rod and Custom Show is returning to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from April 5th through the 7th.

Featuring over 200 magnificent hot rods and custom cars from across the country, this event is a celebration of history, craftsmanship, and community spirit.

It’s not just a show; it’s a tribute to the heart of American automotive culture.

Show times are 4 to 9 on Friday, 10 to 9 on Saturday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday.