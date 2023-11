GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The K-9 program of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition in the form of a black Labrador named “Jeb”.

The dog will aid deputies in the investigation of crimes that involve child exploitation.

Jeb has been trained to locate electronic devices such as cell phones, SIM cards, and digital devices with chips.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said this skillset will benefit human trafficking investigations.