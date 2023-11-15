November 15, 2023
Local News
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Nebraska man was killed in a semi-crash this week in Steuben County.

Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 20 North shortly after 7:15 Tuesday night, on the reports of a tractor-trailer that had run off the road.

Prior to arrival, they learned that the driver was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.

Once on site, police found the driver’s side door open and the driver, 62-year-old Thomas Jamrock, parlty outside the truck.

Jamrock was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Jamrock left the roadway at a high rate of speed and collided with a guardrail before overturning.

The crash remains under investigation.

