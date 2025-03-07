March 7, 2025
Indiana News

Greek Life Suspended at IU

by Network Indiana0
Photo Supplied/Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — All Greek life social events on Indiana University’s campus are on pause until the end of the month, says the school.

According to Andrew Golde, the President of IU’s Interfraternity Council, the pause will allow the IFC time to “address reports of health and safety concerns within the community.” Golde did not mention the specifics of any concerns, but said student and guest safety is their “utmost concern”.

The announcement is made days after IU fraternity Beta Sigma Psi was ordered a cease and desist. Online records from IU list “alcohol” and “endangering others” as reasons behind the order.

All social events will be on hold until March 24th.

Related posts

2 Men, 1 Woman Found Dead in Central Indiana Home

Tom Franklin

Man in Serious Condition after Being Shot by IMPD Officer

Kayla Blakeslee

Special prosecutor decides not to file charges against Indiana AG Hill

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.