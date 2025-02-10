Wintry Mix Coming

STATEWIDE–Three rounds of wintry precipitation are supposed to arrive this week in Indiana.

The first one is projected to move into Indiana Monday night, which is expected to affect many places in southern Indiana with around one inch of snow.

“The second one looks like it’s going to arrive sometime Wednesday during the day and continue through Wednesday night. That one looks like it’s going to move north and create various types of precipitation,” said Aaron Updike, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says the third round of precipitation is supposed to move in closer to the weekend, but that one depends a lot on what the first two rounds do.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty with that one. Indianapolis looks to be right on the line with ice and snow, but there looks to be such a wide range of outcomes that it’s hard to tell at this point,” said Updike.

Updike believes the spot in Indiana with the greatest chances of getting ice accumulations is on the I-69 corridor.

“These are ever evolving systems, so slight shifts in the track of these systems could make large changes for the impacts of central Indiana,” said Updike.

At this point, he doesn’t expect anything more than three inches of snow by the end of the week, but that could change.