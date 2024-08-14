Gull denies defense’s request for Franks hearing in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The special judge in the Delphi Murders case has denied the defense’s request for a Franks hearing.

Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, representing suspect Richard Allen, have filed four Franks motions since September of 2023. Each motion contains ‘evidence’ from the defense pointing out that the original search warrant for Allen’s home should have never been signed back in October of 2022.

Each Franks motion has contained information on things like Odinism and third party suspects.

Judge Fran Gull Tuesday denied the hearing requests for the third and fourth Franks motions. She argues the defense could not provide solid proof that law enforcement or the original judge in the case acted on false or misleading information.

A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, August 23rd, but it’s unclear what will be discussed at that hearing. Part of the hearing will be closed to the public and part will be open, says the court.

The trial is supposed to begin October 14th.