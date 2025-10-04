Hancock County Combine Fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Three volunteer firefighters in Hancock County were injured after a combine caught on fire and one of its tires exploded.

Crews with the Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the report of a combine on fire Thursday night at the intersection of Grandison Rd and 250 North. After seeing heavy black smoke rising up, a request for assistance was immediately made to the Wilkinson Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews got to the combine and started pulling hoses from the truck, one of the tires on the combine suddenly exploded. The blast knocked two firefighters to the ground and shrapnel hit another one in the foot.

According to Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Collins, one firefighter was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital by a Shirley Volunteer Fire Department ambulance with minor injuries. Another firefighter got medical treatment later and a third was treated at the scene.

Both firefighters who went to the hospital have since been released.

“This incident is a powerful reminder that emergency scenes are unpredictable and even routine calls can change in an instant,” Collins said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our volunteers who put themselves at risk to protect our community.”

It’s unknown how the combine caught on fire.