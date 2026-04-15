April 15, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Hanjung America Breaks Ground on Huntington Manufacturing Facility

by Macy Gray0
unsplash.com

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Ground has been broken on a new manufacturing facility in Huntington that is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to northeast Indiana.

Hanjung America, a subsidiary of Hanjung NCS, plans to begin operations at its first U.S. facility in June 2027, according to city officials.

Company leaders were joined at the groundbreaking by Governor Mike Braun, Huntington Mayor Richard Strick, and other state and local officials.

The facility will be built at Riverfork West Industrial Park and will span more than 435,000 square feet. Officials say the initial workforce is expected to exceed 300 employees, with long-term plans to grow to more than 440 jobs.

According to project details, workers at the facility will produce energy storage system components used in electric vehicle battery manufacturing and renewable energy systems. The components are expected to support operations tied to Stellantis and Samsung SDI in Kokomo, as well as broader regional energy initiatives.

Local and state officials say the project represents a significant investment in the region’s manufacturing sector and is expected to have an economic impact across Huntington County and beyond.

The development also received support from state and local governments, including a 10-year phased property tax plan approved by Huntington officials as part of the agreement to bring the facility to the area.

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