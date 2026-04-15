Huntertown Leaders Warn of Potential Utility Rate Shock and Loss of Local Control

HUNTERTOWN, IND. (WOWO) Huntertown leaders are warning residents about what they describe as a developer-backed proposal that could significantly alter utility control and increase monthly bills if water and wastewater systems are transferred to Fort Wayne.

Town officials say a campaign known as “Change Huntertown Now” is promoting the transfer of utility operations away from local oversight. They argue the proposal would shift infrastructure costs away from developers and onto residential customers, potentially resulting in what they describe as rate shock, according to the Huntertown Town Council.

“Our philosophy has always been simple: growth must pay for growth,” the incumbent leadership team said, adding that current policy requires developers to fund capital and connection costs tied to new development.

Officials say that structure is intended to prevent existing residents from absorbing expansion expenses as the community grows. They warn that changing utility control could disrupt that model.

“The opposition wants to hand our utilities to Fort Wayne to slash those developer fees, which will inevitably pass the financial burden onto the hardworking families of Huntertown,” town leaders said.

They also caution that transferring utilities could limit local oversight of rate-setting and long-term infrastructure planning.

“A Fort Wayne takeover means losing our local voice,” officials said. “It means the revenue generated by our utilities will be stripped from Huntertown and sent downtown to Fort Wayne.”

Under current operations, town leaders say they are continuing a multi-year capital improvement plan focused on expanding water and wastewater capacity to support growth while maintaining local control of services.

The proposal remains under discussion as residents evaluate competing arguments over development costs, utility governance, and the potential impact on future rates.