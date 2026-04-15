Study Finds Possible Hidden Side Effects From Weight-Loss Drugs

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) A new study is drawing attention to potential additional side effects associated with widely used weight-loss and diabetes medications, based on large-scale analysis of online user reports.

Researchers examined hundreds of thousands of posts from more than 67,000 users discussing GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, according to Fox News reporting.

The analysis identified commonly known side effects such as nausea, vomiting and constipation, but also found user-reported symptoms that are less frequently documented in clinical trials. These included fatigue, mood changes, anxiety, sleep disturbances and reported menstrual irregularities.

The study, published in a medical journal, used artificial intelligence tools to analyze public online discussions, including posts shared over several years.

Researchers noted that the findings are based on self-reported experiences and may not represent the full population of patients using these medications. They also emphasized that online posts can reflect reporting bias, since users experiencing negative effects may be more likely to share their experiences.

Experts say the results should be considered preliminary and require further clinical research to determine whether the reported symptoms are directly linked to the medications or influenced by other health factors.

While the drugs remain widely prescribed for diabetes and weight loss, the study adds to ongoing discussion about long-term effects and real-world patient experiences outside of controlled clinical trials.