Hanjung America Corp. to Build First U.S. Manufacturing Facility at Riverfork West

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Huntington, in partnership with Huntington County United Economic Development, has announced that Hanjung America Corp. will become the newest industrial partner at Riverfork West Industrial Park.

The company, a primary supplier of key safety components used in large-scale energy storage system (ESS) containers, plans to build its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility on 133 acres at Riverfork West. Hanjung America will manufacture cooling systems and fire-suppression technologies in Huntington to support electric vehicle battery production by Stellantis and Samsung SDI in Kokomo.

“Huntington is proud to welcome a Hanjung America production facility to Riverfork West,” Huntington Mayor Richard Strick said. “Hanjung’s technology makes energy storage safer and more effective, two critical requirements to lowering energy costs for consumers throughout the grid. These are good-paying manufacturing jobs, and our workforce will demonstrate once again what makes Huntington a special community in this global economy.”

The company is targeting an April 2026 groundbreaking, with operations expected to begin in June 2027. During the Feb. 24 Huntington City Council meeting, a company representative said the Riverfork West site could ultimately include multiple manufacturing buildings.

Hanjung America plans to employ more than 300 workers when operations begin, expanding to more than 440 positions at full employment. The jobs are expected to pay an average hourly wage of more than $28 — above the county average.

“We are delighted to establish Hanjung America in Huntington and to become a member of the Indiana community, and we look forward to contributing to regional development,” said Kevin Kim, president of Hanjung America. “This new location allows us to better serve our local customers with our leading-edge technology ESS components.”

Based on the company’s investment and job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed up to $4.5 million in incentive-based tax credits, up to $400,000 in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits, and up to $200,000 in training grants. The incentives are performance-based and tied to the company’s plans to create more than 500 jobs statewide.

Huntington’s City Council also approved a 10-year phase-in of Hanjung’s property tax obligations to support the company’s investment and job creation efforts.

About the Company

Hanjung America is a division of Hanjung NCS, a South Korea-based technology and automotive components manufacturer. The company produces energy storage system components for utilities, data centers and large power users. Hanjung America currently operates an automotive division in Troy, Michigan, and is expanding into Indiana to better serve energy system customers across the region and the United States.

About Riverfork West

Riverfork West Industrial Park is a new industrial park in southwest Huntington developed through a partnership between the City of Huntington and Huntington County United Economic Development. Located at the intersection of State Road 9 and West 200 North, the park offers approximately 170 acres for development and sits across from the fully built-out original Riverfork Industrial Park. The first tenant at Riverfork West opened in 2024.