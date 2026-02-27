Fort Wayne Fire Department Welcomes 13 New Firefighters at Graduation Ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Thirteen new firefighters were officially welcomed into the Fort Wayne Fire Department during a graduation ceremony held at the Public Safety Academy.

The ceremony marked the completion of 13 weeks of training for the department’s 98th recruit class. The graduates will now continue hands-on training alongside firefighters assigned to the city’s 18 fire stations. Some of the newly sworn-in firefighters are expected to report to engine houses across Fort Wayne as soon as Friday.

Thirty percent of the class represents groups that are currently underrepresented within the department, including one male who identifies as Black, one male who identifies as Hispanic, one male who identifies as Asian, and one female.

“Our newest firefighters have answered a special call to public service,” said Sharon Tucker. “We’re growing the fire department as our commitment to public safety continues to be a top priority. All of us can rest knowing that our excellent firefighters are dedicated to protecting property and saving lives.”

The following graduates were sworn in during the ceremony:

Dylan Andrews

Joshua Brown

Claire Davis

Nicholas Emel

Joshua Geans

Jacob Hanson

Logan Keener

Connor McCabe

Evan Moring

Kyler Polling

Brian Phan

Charles Reid

Justin Shields

City officials say the expansion of the department reflects Fort Wayne’s continued growth and an ongoing investment in public safety resources.