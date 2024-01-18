Harris Files Bid For Allen County Commissioners Spot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A sitting Allen County Councilman has filed to run for commissioner. Republican Tom Harris, Councilman for Allen County’s 2nd District announced Wednesday that he would file for candidacy for the 1st District County Commissioner seat as Incumbent Nelson Peters announced two weeks ago that he plans to retire after serving five terms as a commissioner.

In turn, Harris will not seek re-election to the County Council. Harris is the second Republican to announce he’s seeking the party’s nomination as last week saw East Allen County Schools board member, Ron Turpin announce his campaign.