January 18, 2024
Local News

STAR Bank Owners To Be Honored As Mad Anthony’s Red Coat Recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The Owners of Star Financial Bank are being honored as Red Coat recipients.  Jim Marcuccilli and Tom Marcuccilli, owners the Fort Wayne-based financial institution found out that they are this year’s Red Coat recipients, with the Mad Anthony’s Foundation making the announcement on Wednesday.

The recognition is given annually to individuals who have made a positive impact on the Fort Wayne region and the state.

Star Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Star Financial Bank, has 36 locations throughout Indiana.

The pair will be honored at its annual gala Oct. 7 at the Pine Valley Country Club in Fort Wayne.

