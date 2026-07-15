Heat Advisory Expands Across Northeast Indiana as Dangerous Heat and Smoke Grip the Region

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Heat Advisory will cover all of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Wednesday afternoon as dangerous heat and humidity continue to build across the region.

The National Weather Service says afternoon high temperatures will range from 90 to 97 degrees, with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees through midweek. A Heat Advisory remains in effect north of U.S. 24 through Tuesday evening and will expand to include the entire area on Wednesday.

Forecasters warn the prolonged stretch of heat poses a moderate to major heat risk, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone without access to air conditioning or adequate hydration could be at risk for heat-related illnesses, with older adults, young children, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions especially vulnerable.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Creates Air Quality Concerns

In addition to the heat, Air Quality Alerts have been issued for portions of northern Indiana and southern Michigan due to smoke drifting into the region from Canadian wildfires. The smoke contains fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can reduce visibility and create unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

People with asthma, heart disease, lung disease, older adults and young children are encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor activity if smoke becomes noticeable. Symptoms can include headaches, irritated eyes, coughing, difficulty breathing and fatigue.

Protect Yourself From the Heat

The National Weather Service urges residents to take precautions during the heat wave:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas.

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Check on elderly neighbors and anyone without reliable air conditioning.

Officials also remind residents to recognize the signs of heat-related illness. Heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness and nausea. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that may cause confusion, unconsciousness or a high body temperature and requires calling 911 immediately.

Relief is expected to arrive later this week as temperatures begin to trend downward over the weekend, although scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop beginning Thursday afternoon.