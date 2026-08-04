Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 125 Years for Deadly 2024 Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man convicted in a deadly 2024 shooting will spend more than a century behind bars.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced 69-year-old Kenneth Hogan Jr. to 125 years in prison Monday. The sentence includes 65 years for murder, 20 years for a firearm enhancement and 40 years for attempted murder.

A jury convicted Hogan in June in connection with a March 2024 shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side that killed 64-year-old David Lee Norris.

According to court documents, Hogan told investigators he did not intend to kill Norris, who was sitting inside a vehicle when he was shot. Hogan said Norris was like a brother to him.

Investigators said the shooting followed an argument and that Hogan was upset after believing he had been robbed earlier that day.

The attempted murder conviction stems from another person who was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Hogan will serve his sentence through the Indiana Department of Correction.