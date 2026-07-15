Fort Wayne Police Investigating Double Shooting Near St. Joseph Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two men injured on the city’s north side.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Joseph Boulevard, near Tennessee Avenue, at approximately 11:56 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located one adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A short time later, officers found a second adult man nearby who was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released information about the victims’ conditions or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are continuing to pursue all available leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app, where photos and video related to the investigation may also be uploaded anonymously.

No additional information has been released as the investigation continues.