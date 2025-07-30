Heat, Storms, Cooling

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A heat advisory is in effect until Wednesday night.

Central Indiana will have one more hot, humid day with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indexes between 101 and 105. Southern Indiana is also under the advisory.

A few storms could develop late Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana, but most of Central Indiana should stay dry.

A cold front arrives Wednesday night, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms along and north of Interstate 70. The state has a low risk for severe storms, with damaging winds the main concern. Heavy rain and isolated flooding are possible overnight.

Thursday will be cooler as the front moves through. Expect on-and-off showers through midday and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday and the weekend will bring below-average temperatures, lower humidity, and plenty of sun.

Early next week looks warmer and muggy again, with daily rain chances Monday and Tuesday.