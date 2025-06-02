June 2, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal NewsNational News

Fight at Pike’s Pub Leaves a Man Injured

by Brian Ford0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Sheriff's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a man was injured following a fight at Pike’s Pub in Waynedale, late Friday night.

Officers responded to what was initially reported as an intoxicated person who was refusing to leave the bar just after 11:00 P.M. Prior to officer’s arrival, a fight broke out inside the bar. Officers located the victim of the fight who declined to provide any information regarding how he was injured. He was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

An investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division is now underway.

