Ohio, (WOWO) — WBNS 10-TV reports that the 2025 sales tax holiday begins August 1 and runs through the 14th and includes all tangible property that is $500 or less.

Motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vapor products, or items that contain marijuana are not included in the sales tax holiday.

How much will you save on back-to-school items?

On the low end – about 4 cents on a 24-pack of crayons.

But a $349 iPad will see about $28 saved in sales tax.