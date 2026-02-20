Hershey Says Classic Peanut Butter Cups Unchanged

HERSHEY, PA (WOWO) The grandson of the inventor of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is publicly criticizing The Hershey Company, alleging the company has changed recipes in some Reese’s-branded products.

According to FOX Business, Brad Reese published an open letter claiming certain items in the Reese’s line no longer use traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter, but instead substitute alternative coatings and peanut butter-style fillings.

Brad Reese is the grandson of H.B. Reese, who founded the Reese’s brand before it merged with Hershey in the 1960s. He told FOX Business that after purchasing a seasonal variation product, he checked the ingredient list and did not see milk chocolate or peanut butter listed as primary ingredients.

He further alleged that some Reese’s products, including Take 5 and Fast Break bars, are no longer coated in milk chocolate and claimed that in parts of Europe, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups no longer contain milk chocolate.

Hershey disputed those claims in a statement to FOX Business.

“Our iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are made the same way they always have been; starting with roasting fresh peanuts to make our unique, one-of-a-kind peanut butter that is then combined with milk chocolate,” the company said.

Hershey acknowledged that recipe adjustments are sometimes made for new shapes, sizes and product innovations but maintained that it protects the core combination of chocolate and peanut butter that defines the brand.

The disagreement comes as the chocolate industry has faced cost pressures in recent years. Cocoa prices reached record highs in late 2024, prompting some manufacturers to adjust pricing and product formulations. Reuters has reported that cocoa prices have since eased amid improved supply and softer demand.

Hershey previously announced price increases across parts of its candy portfolio, citing rising cocoa costs.

The company continues to sell its flagship Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups nationwide, while expanding the brand with seasonal and specialty variations.