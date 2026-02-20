Allen County Advances Fire and EMS Unification Plan

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Allen County is entering the next phase of a coordinated effort to unify its fire protection districts and fire territory into one countywide Fire and EMS district.

The proposal, developed in coordination with the Allen County Board of Commissioners, would create a single unified district serving unincorporated Allen County townships and any incorporated cities or towns that choose to participate.

County leaders say the effort is focused on improving service consistency, strengthening emergency response capabilities, and ensuring firefighter safety, training, and professional standards remain strong across all communities.

Planning efforts have included aligning governance structures, operational procedures, training requirements, and safety standards to support what officials describe as a seamless countywide system. The goal is to enhance accountability and ensure firefighters and EMS personnel are fully prepared to serve residents throughout the county.

Within the next 60 days, legally required public hearings will be held, followed by formal review and votes by elected officials and appointed representatives from participating districts and communities.

Three joint public hearings are scheduled at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in the Appleseed Room:

February 23 at 10 a.m.

March 2 at 1 p.m.

March 9 at 6 p.m.

During the February 20 legislative session, commissioners are expected to receive an update on the unification process from members of the Fire Oversight Board. The commissioners’ formal role in the process would involve amending ordinances that created the original fire protection districts in order to consolidate them into one district. That step would occur later in the process.

The alert was issued on behalf of the participating fire protection districts, the fire protection territory, and the Allen County Fire Chiefs’ Association. Officials say community input will remain central as the proposal moves forward.