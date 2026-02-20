Chrysler Recalls 80K Jeep Grand Cherokees Over Spring Defect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Chrysler is recalling more than 80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in the United States due to a potential rear suspension defect.

According to a Jan. 29 notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, rear coil springs on certain vehicles may detach while driving, creating a possible road hazard for other motorists.

The recall covers 2021–2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021–2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models. In total, 80,620 vehicles are affected in the U.S., though regulators estimate about 0.5% may have the defect.

Parent company Stellantis said the issue was identified during an internal investigation, which found some rear coil springs may not have been properly installed. If a spring comes out of position and detaches, it could create a road hazard and potentially lead to a crash without warning.

Stellantis said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The recall includes approximately 29,139 Grand Cherokee vehicles built between June 30, 2021, and May 31, 2023, and about 51,481 Grand Cherokee L models produced between Dec. 5, 2020, and May 31, 2023.

Dealers will inspect and repair affected vehicles at no cost to owners.

Beyond the United States, the recall impacts approximately 3,065 vehicles in Canada, 363 in Mexico and 1,238 in other markets, according to Stellantis.

The recall follows a separate recent advisory from Stellantis urging owners of certain older Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles equipped with recalled Takata air bag inflators to stop driving them until repairs are completed.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by visiting the NHTSA website or contacting their local dealership.