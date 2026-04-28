Hezbollah Launches Explosive Drones Against IDF As Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Holds

(FOX NEWS) — Hezbollah launched a number of explosive drones toward Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon, Israeli Defense Forces said Tuesday.

The incident comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been condemned by Hezbollah.

“A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of explosive drones that detonated adjacent to IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. No injuries were reported,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF added that it fired interceptors toward another “suspicious aerial target” in the area.