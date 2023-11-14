November 14, 2023
Ohio News

Hicksville Council Decides To Move Forward With a Splash Pad Project

by David Scheie0
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) — On Monday, the council approved legislation allowing a contract with Vernon Nagel, Inc., to build the town’s new splash pad.

However, it deferred the decision on construction of a new pool, the other component, for up to 60 days.

Mayor Ron Jones, noted that the splash pad cost is $869,000 with a fundraising campaign providing $800,000 and the village providing the remainder.

The overall bid from Vernon Nagel, Inc. for the splash pad and the pool was $4.4 million.

The project start time is unknown but Jones was hopeful that a new facility could be open as soon as June.

