November 14, 2023
Local News

Illinois Road on-ramps to I-69 reopen

by Derek Decker0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) – Weeks of traffic headaches along I-69 near Illinois Road are coming to an end.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that leaders with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say both on-ramps from S.R. 14 (Illinois Road) to northbound I-69 are back open as of Tuesday morning.

INDOT crews closed the on-ramp from eastbound Illinois Road to northbound I-69 on October 19 before closing the westbound ramp on October 25 for concrete replacement and joint repair.

“Thank you for your patience while work was completed on I-69,” INDOT leaders posted.

