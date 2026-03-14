High Winds Cause Damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – High winds took over the area on Friday, exceeding the strength of some thunderstorms often seen around Indiana.

The highest wind gust observation in the area was in Middle Point, Ohio. The Fort Wayne International Airport says the highest recorded gust there was 70 mph.

A large amount of debris was spread throughout the area, with trash cans and outdoor decor being tossed throughout yards and trees and power lines knocked down.

Power outages caused by the wind have reportedly been resolved.