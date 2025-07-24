Historic Mechanic Street Bridge Reopens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, neighborhood leaders, Public Works, Fort Wayne Trails, park staff and local officials gathered Thursday to reopen the historic Mechanic Street Bridge, reconnecting Swinney Park to the neighborhoods of Nebraska, Hamilton and North Highlands.

Mayor Tucker and Director McDaniel highlighted the bridge’s historical value and the importance of its restoration to residents and visitors.

“Parks and Recreation continues to develop and implement improvement projects that help Fort Wayne be a fun, family friendly, and safe community,” said Mayor Tucker. “The connectivity piece to this project assists us in our efforts to provide an enhanced quality of life amenity for individuals, families, and visitors. Investing in people and neighborhoods can make a lasting difference.”

“The restoration exceeded our expectations,” said Parks Director Steve McDaniel. “Of the 12 bridges we maintain, none—other than the Wells Street Bridge—carries the same level of historic significance. Neighbors have long asked for this repair, and this phase one project restores an essential link between both sides of the river.”

Built in 1898 by the King Bridge Company of Cleveland, Ohio, the Mechanic Street Bridge is a rare example of a pin-connected Pratt through truss bridge built specifically for pedestrians. Its 180-foot span and narrow width make it especially unique.

Time and the elements have taken their toll on the bridge, making its restoration a pressing priority. Repair efforts included precise measurement and digital scanning to reproduce or rehabilitate damaged components such as decorative portals, rivets, pins, eye bars, stringers, railings and decking. Custom molds ensured all new parts matched the size and metal composition of the original structure.

The newly fabricated and refurbished elements were then installed, and the entire bridge was cleaned, primed and painted. Final landscaping work ensures safety and complete functionality.

Total construction cost for the restoration was $1,277,309.76. The project was made possible through Fort Wayne City Council’s approval in May 2024 using Parks Cumulative Capital Funds.

Today the bridge is preserved as a pedestrian crossing over the St. Marys River between Swinney Park East and Mechanic Street, just west of downtown and one block south of Main Street.

More information is available at http://www.fortwayneparks.org and https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/mechanic-street-bridge