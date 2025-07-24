Area Blocked Off Near Illinois And Hillegas Roads After Man Struck By Citilink Bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in critical condition after being run over by a Citilink bus he had just exited on Thursday morning, Fort Wayne police say.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, tt happened around 10:30 a.m. at Illinois and Hillegas roads.

He says witnesses told police that the man tripped on the curb as the bus was driving away and was run over by the back wheels of the bus. He is said to be in life-threatening condition.

The intersection is closed at this time as crews work to clear the scene.

Police ask anyone who might have witnessed this incident and has not yet given a statement to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260)427-1222.