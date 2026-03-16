Homestead Basketball Star, Myah Epps in Stable Condition After Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Homestead High School basketball standout Myah Epps is in stable condition and underwent successful back surgery following a car crash Friday morning in Fort Wayne.

Epps, 18, was injured in a crash near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road. She was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Homestead girls basketball coach Rod Parker released a statement Saturday on behalf of the Epps family, saying he had permission to address inaccurate information circulating online.

“At this time, any other information or rumors being shared are inaccurate,” Parker wrote. “The family appreciates everyone’s concern and continued prayers for Myah’s quick recovery.”

According to Southwest Allen County Schools, Epps remains in stable condition following the crash.

Police initially identified the injured driver only as an 18-year-old woman with serious injuries. Coaches later confirmed the driver was Epps.

The 5-foot-10 guard recently completed a standout senior season and is committed to play college basketball at the University of Louisville.

Epps averaged 14 points per game this season while shooting 52% from the field. She also recorded 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and four blocks across 26 games.

For her career, she scored 1,560 points along with 445 assists and 217 steals, helping lead Homestead to three consecutive sectional championships from 2023 through 2025. The Spartans also captured a regional title in 2024, the program’s first since 2017.

Epps also earned Junior All-Star honors during her high school career and delivered one of the season’s most notable performances with a 42-point game against Snider in January.

The crash and Epps’ condition were first reported by the IndyStar.

School officials and the Epps family have asked the community to keep the senior athlete in their thoughts as she continues her recovery.

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