Saffron May Match Antidepressants, Doctor Says

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOWO) Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen reports that saffron may be as effective as traditional antidepressants, based on multiple clinical trials and recent large-scale reviews.

Saffron, commonly used in foods such as paella and in herbal teas, has been studied for its ability to reduce depression symptoms. Randomized trials cited by Amen indicate that a daily dose of about 30 milligrams performed comparably to standard SSRIs.

Unlike many SSRIs—which may reduce sexual function—research has shown saffron may improve sexual function. Additional studies report benefits for memory, focus and premenstrual syndrome. One study found PMS symptoms were significantly reduced after eight to 12 weeks of saffron use.

A 2025 meta-analysis published by Cambridge University Press reviewed 192 trials involving more than 17,000 participants and identified saffron as the most effective nutraceutical for depression, demonstrating moderate to large effects. The review also noted that zinc and curcumins may enhance the effectiveness of prescribed antidepressants.

Saffron supplements are available in capsules, tablets and powders, although long-term safety data remain limited. High doses or prolonged use may pose risks, including appetite changes, stomach upset or headache, according to medical sources.

Health professionals recommend consulting a doctor before starting saffron supplementation.