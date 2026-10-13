Honda Proposes 3,000-Worker Vehicle Plant in Ohio, State Records Show

MARYSVILLE, OH (WOWO) Honda is proposing a new vehicle manufacturing plant in Union County, Ohio, that could employ 3,000 people, according to state environmental filings, although the automaker says it has not made a decision to build the facility.

The proposed project, identified in Ohio EPA records as “Project Sunrise,” would manufacture hybrid Honda and Acura vehicles on about 300 acres in Perry and Liberty townships. The site would expand Honda’s existing manufacturing operations in the East Liberty area, near Marysville.

Honda’s stated goal for the proposed facility is to maintain vehicle supplies in North America as demand grows, according to the filings.

The documents identify a potential location south of Rapp-Dean Road and west of Johnson Road in Liberty Township. Records also indicate Honda considered a larger site of about 1,030 acres before settling on a proposed 300-acre facility.

The filings signal that Ohio is under serious consideration for the project, but submitting permit applications does not guarantee construction will move forward.

A Honda spokesperson said no decisions have been made about building a new plant in the United States.

The company said it has spent nearly 50 years building Honda and Acura vehicles close to American customers. Honda added that it has historically expanded U.S. production by making efficient use of existing facilities and flexible manufacturing lines before considering additional capacity.

The company said it would continue evaluating how best to meet customer demand.

If the project moves forward as proposed, the facility could bring 3,000 manufacturing jobs to Union County. The filings do not establish a construction timeline or a date for potential hiring.