Rising Costs, State Funding Concerns Put Ohio Library Levies in Spotlight

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) The future of 16 Ohio public library systems will be in voters’ hands this November, with ballot measures ranging from routine tax renewals to requests for higher property taxes to help cover rising operating costs.

According to the Ohio Library Council, 11 library systems are seeking renewal of existing levies, two want renewals with tax increases, and three are asking voters to approve additional funding.

The proposals come as libraries face higher costs for employee salaries and benefits, insurance, security, building operations and materials, along with concerns about state funding.

Michelle Francis, executive director of the Ohio Library Council, says local tax levies can account for 40% or more of a library system’s revenue, making voter approval critical to maintaining services.

Three systems are seeking new funding. The Washington County Public Library is asking for a 0.5-mill levy for 10 years. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library wants a 3-mill levy for five years, while the Pickerington Public Library in Fairfield County is seeking a continuing 1.5-mill levy.

Other proposals would increase existing taxes. The Stark County District Library is asking voters to approve a 2.3-mill levy for eight years, up from its previous 2-mill measure.

The Defiance Public Library is seeking a 1.65-mill levy lasting 35 years, an increase of 0.9 mills from the levy the library says has been in place for more than two decades.

Libraries seeking renewals without an increase include Loudonville Public Library in Ashland County; St. Clairsville Public Library and Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library in Belmont County; Coshocton County District Library; Swanton Public Library in Fulton County; Guernsey County District Public Library; Ada Public Library in Hardin County; Pataskala Public Library in Licking County; Herrick Memorial Library in Lorain County; Bettsville Public Library in Seneca County; and Wood County District Public Library.

The funding decisions come as Ohio libraries contend with inflation and changes to the state’s Public Library Fund. The Ohio General Assembly changed how the fund is represented in the state budget, moving it from a percentage of the General Revenue Fund to a fixed-dollar line item.

Library advocates argue that the change leaves the funding stream more vulnerable to broad budget cuts.

The Stark County District Library says state funding reductions have cost the system about $350,000 a year, while expenses for staffing, materials, insurance, security and vehicle maintenance have increased significantly.

Property taxes provide 56% of the Stark County system’s funding, according to its breakdown. The state’s Public Library Fund accounts for another 41%, with investments contributing 2% and grants, donations and fees making up the remaining 1%.

The library warns that if its levy fails, it would have to reduce operating hours, programs, services and available materials.Despite the funding pressures, polling indicates strong public support for libraries. A March 2026 survey by Public Opinion Strategies found that 90% of voters surveyed considered public libraries important to their communities. Support crossed party lines, with 83% of Republicans, 85% of independents and 93% of Democrats saying they believed they received their money’s worth in library services for the taxes they paid.

A separate September survey by the Knight Foundation and NORC at the University of Chicago found that 93% of Americans believed cuts to their local public library budget would affect their community. Sixty-three percent described their local library as an essential public service.

Libraries also play a role in voter education and civic participation. In Ohio, library branches helped residents meet the October 5 voter registration deadline, while some systems have partnered with civic organizations to provide election information and encourage participation.

The American Library Association says voters rely on libraries for accurate information about registration requirements, deadlines, polling locations and ballot details. The association also describes libraries as community gathering places where people can encounter different perspectives.

The November ballot measures will determine how much local financial support several Ohio library systems receive and whether some can maintain their current hours, programs and services.