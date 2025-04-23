Hoosier Companies Team Up To Clear Debt For Vets

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Colts, Verizon, and Team Penske all say they have teamed up to help veterans.

They said this morning they’re trying to clear $6 million in debt over the next two years.

Team Penske is committing $4 million to this effort, with additional contributions tied to the Indianapolis 500.

Verizon says they’ve made a significant technological infrastructure investment at IMS to enhance wireless coverage for race fans, teams, and media.

They’re all working with a company called ForgiveCo, which helps clear debts for veterans in need.