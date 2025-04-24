April 24, 2025
Landfill Growth Interferes With Public Safety Communication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Public Safety Officials say the Republic Services landfill in southwest Allen County rose 18 feet in 11 months, now topping 920 feet.

That growth is blocking a critical microwave signal used by police and fire departments.

To fix the issue, both the city and county councils approved a new $3.8 million signal path.

The rerouted system will send signals east toward Heritage High School and north to a tower on Lake Avenue, avoiding the landfill and other new obstructions like taller trees and buildings.

