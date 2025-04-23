Roche Investment In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Roche is committing $50 billion over the next five years for new research and development sites across the country, and the pharmaceutical company has their eyes on Indiana.

Roche, a Swiss company, will develop a new manufacturing facility for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana. Funds will also go to upgrades and an expansion to the existing pharmaceutical and diagnostic research and development centers in Indiana, Arizona, and California.

“We are proud of our 110 year legacy in the United States which has been a key driver for jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in the US, across both our Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions,” Roche Group CEO Thomas Schinecker said in the press release. “Our investments of USD 50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the US and around the world.”

Over 12,000 jobs will be created from the $50 billion investment, though Roche did not say how many of those new jobs will be for Hoosiers. They expect 6,500 construction jobs and 1,000 jobs to run the new facilities.