October 16, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Governor Braun Tours Indiana

by Network Indiana0
Indiana US Senator Mike Braun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun toured businesses in Bristol, Fort Wayne, and Zionsville to highlight Indiana’s economic growth, job creation, and rising wages.

The day included a ribbon-cutting for a new Amazon fulfillment center in Bristol, which will create one thousand new jobs.

Governor Braun emphasized that the average hourly wage for incentivized jobs in the state is now up to $41, showcasing the success of initiatives like the new Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Power Up Indiana workforce program.

