Hoosier Foster Program Gains National Recognition

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — Indiana-based nonprofit Foster Success is taking its proven model for helping young people aging out of foster care to a national stage.

The organization announced plans to expand into Ohio, Arizona, and Maryland, giving more foster youth access to its programs, a broader network of support, and new technology and research to aid their development.

Foster Success has a track record of improving outcomes for young adults leaving foster care. Participants achieve higher rates of degrees and credentials compared to the national average for foster youth, thanks to mentorship, educational support, and career guidance.

Leaders say the expansion will benefit Indiana youth as well, offering a stronger national network and opportunities to share resources, research, and best practices.

“With this expansion, we can empower more young adults to achieve long-term success,” said a spokesperson for Foster Success. “Our goal is to give them the tools, guidance, and network they need to thrive as they transition to independence.”

The nonprofit continues to focus on education, career readiness, and life skills for young adults leaving foster care, aiming to close the gap in opportunities for this vulnerable population.