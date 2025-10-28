Ohioans Likely to Watch Sports while Driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio drivers may be the most distracted sports fans in America. According to a recent survey by Hard Rock Bet, 20% of Ohio respondents admitted they would watch sports while driving, the highest percentage of any state in the nation.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that the survey, conducted in August among 2,000 NFL fans nationwide, asked participants where they would watch a live game if they weren’t attending in person. California ranked second at 19%, followed by Nevada and Washington at 18%, and North Carolina at 17%.

“With an estimated 180,000 car accidents in Ohio in the last 12 months, these findings highlight that Ohio drivers are still easily distracted on the road,” Hard Rock Bet said. The survey comes despite Ohio’s 2023 law banning the use of handheld electronic wireless communication devices while driving.

The survey included 243 Ohio respondents, with the number of participants from each state based on its population size. Nationally, an estimated 5.9 million car crashes occur each year, with smartphones involved in over 27% of them, according to the National Safety Council.

Experts caution that watching sports or using devices while driving poses serious risks to both drivers and others on the road.