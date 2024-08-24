August 24, 2024
Indiana News

Hoosier lawmakers call for transparency from IEDC

by Network Indiana0

KOKOMO, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The IEDC is asking for 100-million-dollars in state surplus money for the Stellantis/Samsung SDI battery plant project in Kokomo.

Some lawmakers are calling for better transparency from the IEDC as a result of the request.

The General Assembly last year allocated 500-million-dollars for the IEDC’s Deal Closing Fund and some lawmakers don’t want to give them more.

State Representative Greg Porter, an Indianapolis Democrat, says the IEDC has been given “a blank check, and they continue to use it to their advantage.”

