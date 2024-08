FORT WAYNE, Ind. – More than 1,500 students moved into student housing ahead of the fall semester at Purdue University Fort Wayne on Friday.

Most students are housed on the Waterfield Campus where nearly 1,200 students are living. Others settled at Canterbury Green Apartments and Yugo Fort Wayne Arch.

A number of university employees lent a hand on campus. They, along with student volunteers, make up the “PFW Student Housing Movers and Groovers.”

Classes begin Monday.